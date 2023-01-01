Eight labourers injured in factory shuttering fall

KARACHI: Eight labourers were injured while they were busy in shuttering a factory and wooden panels fell on them in Korangi’s Bilal Colony on Saturday.
Rescuers reached the scene and transported the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. According to Awami Colony SHO Farasat Shah, the incident took place at a garment and perfume-making factory. Doctors at the hospital said the condition of the injured was out of danger. The injured persons have been indentified as 22-year-old Shahroz, 18-year-old Adeel, 25-year-old Akbar, 26-year-old Nadeem, 40-year-old Alamuddin, Khan Muhammad, 36, 40-year-old Khushi Muhammad, and Abdul Razzaq, 30.
