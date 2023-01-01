No pillion riding ban on New Year’s Eve: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday ordered the officials concerned that the ban on pillion riding on motorbikes in Karachi earlier imposed by his government be lifted for New Year’s Eve.
In his message on the occasion, the CM hoped that the youth in the city would honour the law after the ban on pillion riding is lifted by his government.He said the youth in the city should take part in the New Year festivities but at the same time should show respect and honour for each other. The CM hoped that the jubilant youngsters taking part in the New Year celebrations would not resort to displaying weapons or one-wheeling.
He appreciated that the youth in the city are responsible members of society and would give full respect and take care of the families of their fellow citizens on the roads on New Year’s Eve.He expressed hope that the New Year 2023 would bring prosperity to the people of the country, the national economy, democratic dispensation and the flood victims in the country.
