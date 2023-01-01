Man suspected of killing NED student shot dead by police

Karachi: Police on Saturday claimed to have gunned down a man suspected of murdering an NED University student during a mugging attempt on December 15 in Karachi. They arrested 10 other suspects, including seven in an injured condition, after encounters in different parts of the city.

According to police, a robber was shot dead during an encounter near the Federal Urdu University in the jurisdiction of the Aziz Bhatti police station.

District East SSP Abdur Rahim Sherazi said the police conducted a raid near the Urdu University on a tip-off about the presence of a man involved in the murder of the NED student. He said the suspect opened fire on the police and tried to escape.

The officer said the police retaliated and killed the man after an exchange of fire, adding that his body was taken to a hospital, where he was identified as Jumma Khan, alias Lali.The SSP said that the suspect had been involved in the murder of the student of the NED University, adding that his accomplice had managed to escape under the cover of fire.

He said that a 30-bore pistol was also found on the suspect. He added that the suspect was a resident of the Jamali Goth area.NED student Bilal Nasir’s murder case had been registered at the Mobina Town police station. Nizamuddin, the accomplice of the deceased suspect who was also involved in the incident, had been arrested in an injured condition a day after the incident.

Ten others held

Police arrested 10 other suspects, including seven in an injured condition, after encounters in different parts of the city. The Steel Town police arrested five suspects after an exchange of fire while conducting an operation near Link Road in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

Police impounded two motorbikes, and seized weapons and other items from the suspects. Police said that four of them - Zahid, Yaqoob, Mujahid and Naveed - were arrested in an injured condition, adding that they were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Police said that the fifth suspect, Mehboob, was taken to the police station. They said that the suspects were involved in street crime and other incidents, adding that they had admitted to being involved in several street crime incidents.

Another suspect was arrested in an injured condition after an encounter that took place during a police operation near the Indus Plaza in the Sohrab Goth area.The suspect was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as Essa Khan, alias Babu. Police also claimed to have seized weapons from him. A case has been registered against him and his fleeing accomplice.

In another encounter, police arrested a suspect named Mehmood Baloch in an injured condition, and impounded his motorbike and seized his weapon after an encounter in the Sachal police jurisdiction. He was taken to the JPMC.

In District Central, the Samanabad police arrested a suspect named Qadir in an injured condition after an encounter. Police said the suspect and his accomplice were looting citizens at gunpoint. Police also seized his weapon.In the New Karachi area, police arrested two suspects after an exchange of fire in Sector 11 of the neighbourhood. The arrested suspects were identified as Irfan and Israr.