Jirga concerned at poor law & order in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: The grand tribal jirga here on Saturday rejected the merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and termed it the failure of the government.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF)-convened jirga discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the tribal districts. The recommendations made during the jirga would be presented before the All Parties Conference being held here today (Sunday).

JUIF chief Maualana Fazlur Rahman, who was the chief guest on the occasion, assured the jirga members that he would take up their recommendations with the federal government for active perusal and implementation.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that JUIF was standing firm with the people of the tribal belt at every forum and they would fulfill their responsibility of true representation of the tribal areas. He assured that he would take up their recommendations at the APC and the national security committee.

Federal minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor presided over the jirga proceedings. Meanwhile, a press release issued by the provincial secretariat of JUIF stated that all-out arrangements have been made for the APC being held at Mufti Mahmud Markaz today.

The APC would be attended by central head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Awami National Party vice-president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Amir Muqam, provincial president of Pakistan People’s Party Najmuddin Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi and others.

The APC has been convened in view of the increasing prices of daily items and the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The APC would be started at 11 am, while Maulana Fazlur Rahman would hold a press briefing at 3pm.