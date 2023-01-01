Lakki press club gets office-bearers

LAKKI MARWAT: The members of District Press Club Lakki Marwat on Saturday elected new office-bearers.Tariq Marwat was elected as the patron-in-chief, Ghulam Akbar Marwat, president while Zafar Iqbal Marwat, general secretary.
The annual meeting of District Press Lakki Marwat was held under the chairmanship of Senior Vice President Dr. Irfanullah. The two-year performance of the cabinet was reviewed and satisfaction was expressed for the excellent performance.A large number of journalists from Lakki Marwat, Serai Naurang and the entire district participated in the meeting.
