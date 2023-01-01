KP govt striving to facilitate people, says CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that the provincial

government had taken pragmatic steps for the establishment of a social welfare state.

“The ultimate goal of the efforts and struggle over the years is to contribute to the national economy and provide people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with easy access to basic services,” he said in a statement.

Regarding the reforms and transformation strategy of his government, the chief minister said that the PTI had emerged as the only political party that was representative of Pakistanis and stands for their rights. “The provincial government has proved this by taking practical steps over the last four years which have resulted in significant improvement of the overall service delivery system in the province,” he added.

Mahmood Khan said that some of the welfare initiatives of the provincial government include Sehat Card Plus, uniform academic curriculum, revamping and rehabilitation of healthcare centres, outsourcing of health care facilities in far-flung areas of the province, establishment of service delivery centres, provision of honourarium to Aima Masajids and religious leaders of minorities and launching of Kisan Card, etc.

He added that the provincial government had worked beyond its capacity for the welfare of the public and never compromised on its manifesto regarding investment in human development despite multiple challenges. “The public confidence in the governance strategy of the provincial government has increased significantly,” went on to say.

He said that under the Sehat Card Plus scheme, free treatment facilities, for various diseases, have been made available to 9.6 million families of the province, which is a milestone achievement towards Imran Khan’s vision for the establishment of a welfare state.

Since the roll out of the Sehat Card initiative, he said, hundreds of thousands of families have availed free treatment facilities whereas expensive treatments including liver and kidney transplants have also been covered under the Sehat Card scheme to reduce the burden on families of patients.

In order to ensure provision of civic facilities to citizens at their doorstep, the chief minister, service delivery centres and citizen facilitation centres have been established where multiple services are provided online including issuance of Fard and domicile certificate. Additionally, he said, the incumbent provincial government is working on the rehabilitation and upgradation of existing schools alongside the establishment of new schools to provide uniform educational opportunities to people across the province. In addition to this, the government is also establishing model schools where students will be imparted both traditional and religious education.