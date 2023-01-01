Police conduct test for constables’ recruitment

Islamabad:The Islamabad capital police conduct a written test for recruitment of constables. More than 30 thousand candidates appeared for the written test, a police spokesman said.

He said that, Islamabad Capital Police conducted a written test for the recruitment of police constable at the Sports Complex. More than 30,000 male and female candidates from across Pakistan participated in the written test for 1167 constable vacancies. IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan also visited the test venue and said that this recruitment will meet the shortage of personnel for the last five years.

He further said that, to ensure transparency and merit, the entire process of the written examination was recorded with safe city cameras, smart cars, drones and video cameras and foolproof security arrangements were made for all stages of examinations. CPO Headquarters, CPO Security, CPO Safe City, CPO Training and Law and Order, CPO Operations Played a vital role in all recruitment processes, he added.