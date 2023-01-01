CDA to solarise buildings and civic facilities

Islamabad:In the light of decision of the Federal Cabinet, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to solarise all of its buildings and offices as a part of energy conservation efforts.

The Capital Development Authority Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis on Saturday chaired a meeting to finalise plan to convert all the building housing offices of the civic body.

It was also decided all streetlights of all the roads being constructed on the basis of government-to-government formula would also converted to solar energy as a part of pilot project. The meeting also decided to operationalize solar project in Sector F-9 and follow the same formula in other parks and recreational facilities.

The solarisation of all the Capital Development Authority buildings and other civic facilities along with saving budget would also help in energy conservation. The meeting was attended by Capital Development Authority Members of Planning, Engineering and Environment and other senior officials.