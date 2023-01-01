Fertilizer import for government sector

Islamabad:The import of 200,000 tons of urea fertiliser for the government sector. This milestone project began just a few days before the end of 2022, and it appears to be a new step for 2023. This will help Gwadar Port establish itself as a regional logistics hub.
So far, the private sector has processed and transported all imported commodities from the port, including wheat and fertilizer imported under the Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement, Gwadar Pro reported it on Saturday. For the first time, Pakistan Trade Corporation reached an agreement with China Overseas Port Holding Corporation (COPHC), the Chinese operator at the port. The agreement now calls for the import of 200,000 tons of urea fertilizer from the port in stages. GPA sources revealed that transhipment drive is picking up momentum. The port recently processed a consignment of 8,000 tons of DAP fertilisers, which were then transported by road to Afghanistan, marking the first Afghanistan fertiliser shipment in 2022.
