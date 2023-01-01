JI protests delay in LG elections

Islamabad:The leadership and workers of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have expressed disappointment over non-implementation of directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to hold Local Government elections in the capital on Saturday.

A number of JI supporters and workers reached various expected polling stations in Islamabad with a hope to poll their votes. "Our voters have started reaching polling stations in morning but they were disappointed after not finding any polling staff," the JI Islamabad ameer Nasarullah Randhawa said.

Mian Aslam, central naib ameer of JI Pakistan said that the government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made a mockery of democracy, constitution and people’s right to vote. He said as to how a government which could hold LG polls in 27 square kilometres, would be able to organise general elections. The workers of Jamaat who arrived at schools and colleges building were to be declared polling stations, raised slogans against government and ECP. Mian Aslam said the whole exercise to delay elections was based on bad intentions. However, he maintained that the government of PDM and PPP would not be allowed to escape from elections.