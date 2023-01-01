FMC triumphant over top position on MBBS merit list

Islamabad:Federal Medical College (FMC) has sculpted a niche in distinctive academics by acing top place on the MBBS admission merit list.

According to Professor Rizwan Taj, Principal/Dean FMC and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the first merit list displayed by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) for the enrolment of academic year 2022-2023 shows that the closing merit for FMC admissions is an impressive and unsurpassed 95.03 per cent. He informed ‘The News’ that the college also bagged top five positions in MBBS final year professional exam held last year.

Under his academic leadership, the college made notable improvement in its educational status despite being under resourced, having compromised infrastructure and competing interests. He assumed the charge of Principal FMC in February 2020 with a compassionate vision to transform the institution into an internationally acclaimed undergraduate teaching and training institute where serving with excellence and educational eminence is the mission.

He shared that his focus of educational and curricular reforms was oversight, development and management of outcome based integrated MBBS curriculum, student services and support, educational quality improvement, educational space planning and development, and development and review of educational policies.

Giving details, he said comprehensive reforms program was developed and implemented in keeping with the recommendations of World Federation of Medical Education. The pedagogical focus was directed at reinforcing students’ knowledge application, problem-solving, clinical competence, self-directed learning and soft skills; more practice- (versus theory-) based training; develop a comprehensive programmatic assessment program; just-in-time faculty feedback to evaluate student acquiring competencies and establish a wide-ranging quality monitoring program to facilitate changes and improvements.

Professor Rizwan Taj, an eminent academician and distinguished Psychiatrist is instrumental in introducing innovative features to undergraduate MBBS curriculum included early exposure to the clinical application of knowledge, community-based medicine, professionalism, inter professional education, electives and a scholarly project.

According to him, institutional reforms like the governance, management and organisational structures needed to be in place to ensure effectiveness of curriculum reform and delivery. The key actions he undertook to accomplish this task included building a guiding coalition, forming strategic visions and initiatives, enrolling motivated volunteer faculty, enabling action by removing barriers, sustaining acceleration, and instituting change. Under the umbrella of institutional reforms, a rigorous faculty development program was also revamped based on need analysis for enhanced capacity building.

A ‘culture of critical inquiry’ was introduced leading to translational and transformative research to benefit the masses in real terms. The Dean felt that the measures undertaken in the past three years period proved significantly beneficial in the educational uplift as well as the stature of the institution across the country.