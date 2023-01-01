Police hold flag march in Pindi

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi police, on the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, held Flag March in connection with New Year night to maintain law and order in the district.

Led by SP (Saddar) Mohammad Nabil Khokhar, the flag march was participated by the traffic police, Dolphin Squad and Elite Force besides the district police. The Flag March was started from Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters and after passing through Kutchery Chowk, The Mall, Chohar Chowk, Pirwadhai Morr, Qasim Market, Khattak Chowk, 22 Number Chongi, Kalma Chowk, Ahmedabad, Biscuit Factory Chowk, Dhok Noor, Nurzaman Colony, Tulsa Chowk, 502 Workshop, COD Chowk ended back at starting point.

More than 3,600 police officers while 370 traffic officers will be on duty on the occasion of New Year’s night. Special pickets have also been installed in various police stations to prevent one-wheeling. Special teams of Elite and Dolphin Force.

Senior police officers will be present in the field to check and brief the officers on duty. SSP (Operations) Waseem Riaz Khan said that crackdown would be conducted against those involved in aerial firing, fireworks, rioting and one-wheeling.