IGP inquires after injured policemen

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan visited the houses of police personnel injured in the suicide blast at Sector I-10/4.

IGP Islamabad told the injured officials and their families that the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan have paid rich tribute for their bravery and said that the brave officials saved the city from a big disaster.

IGP Islamabad met with the officials and their families and gave them welfare cheques. On the occasion, he said that the Islamabad capital police officials never hesitate to make any sacrifice for the safety of the citizens and to save the city. The police officers who sacrificed their lives for their country and peoples have created stories that will always be written in the golden chapter of history. IGP Islamabad issued instructions to the concerned officers for the best possible treatment of the injured and further said that the department stands with its brave hearts officials.