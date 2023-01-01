IGP inquires after injured policemen

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan visited the houses of police personnel injured in the suicide blast at Sector I-10/4.
IGP Islamabad told the injured officials and their families that the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan have paid rich tribute for their bravery and said that the brave officials saved the city from a big disaster.
IGP Islamabad met with the officials and their families and gave them welfare cheques. On the occasion, he said that the Islamabad capital police officials never hesitate to make any sacrifice for the safety of the citizens and to save the city. The police officers who sacrificed their lives for their country and peoples have created stories that will always be written in the golden chapter of history. IGP Islamabad issued instructions to the concerned officers for the best possible treatment of the injured and further said that the department stands with its brave hearts officials.
—- how, from the parking mafia to the theft of vehicle parts, car-owners in Karachi remain concerned about the...
Islamabad:The Islamabad capital police conduct a written test for recruitment of constables. More than 30 thousand...
Islamabad:The National Press Club held an event commemorated the first anniversary of Pakistan’s first plastic...
Rawalpindi is the best city to explore mouth-watering street food. When it comes to taste and variety, there is no...
Islamabad:It was 8th January 2022 that horrors of a snowstorm in Murree, the ‘Queen of Hills’ in which 25 people,...
Islamabad:A detailed report has been presented to the federal government about number of children who are with their...
Comments