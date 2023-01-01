PhD degrees for five scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday. According to details, Saira Azam d/o M Azam has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Combinational Approach to Develop Broad Spectrum Resistance in Cotton against Insects’, Mujahid Hussain s/o Abid Hussain in the subject of Urdu after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Tradition of Sir Syed Studies in Urdu – Research and Critical Analysis of Published Books’, Abdul Raheem s/o Mukhtar Ahmad in the subject of Urdu after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Syed M Wajih-us-Seema Irfani: Personality and Literary Dimensions’, M Sajid ur Rehman s/o M Ilyas Khan in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmacognosy) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Pharmacognostic, Phytochemical and Biological Investigations of Sesuvium Sesuvioides’ and Itrat Sheikh d/o Sh Javed Hassan in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Leader-Member Exchange Theory on Teachers’ Job Performance and Teachers’ Creativity at Higher Educational Institutions’.