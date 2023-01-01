Ministerial committee reviews flood schemes

LAHORE:Ministerial Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) on Saturday reviewed plans to stop river erosion in different areas of Punjab.

The MDMC meeting led by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja was held at the Civil Secretariat. Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari and Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting. Director General PDMA gave a briefing on nine schemes for protection against erosive action of various rivers in seven districts.

The ministerial committee directed that the irrigation department should conduct a detailed survey and submit a report on the schemes to prevent river erosion. The meeting was briefed that nine schemes have been estimated at a cost of Rs953 million in Jhang, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujrat, Hafizabad and Mianwali.

Basharat Raja directed to avoid obstructing the natural channels of rivers while constructing dykes. “PDMA should also estimate how many people will benefit from the government schemes”, directed the chair. He also directed to resubmit the revised details within a week.

On this occasion, Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan said that December to March period was the ideal time to work on flood schemes. “It is better that the concerned departments proceed with the flood schemes in the same months so that the measures can be completed before the inflow of water increases”, said Nawabzada.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Mohsin Laghari pledged that the Punjab government would ensure the provision of funds required for flood schemes to avoid the ravages of floods.