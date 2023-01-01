7,56,738 FIRs registered against 12,47,212 people in 2022

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that in the New Year, the crackdown against criminal elements, especially dangerous gangs, habitual criminals and organised criminal groups, should be intensified in all districts of the province.

He issued these instructions to the officers while reviewing the overall performance of the police in 2022 at Central Police Office on Saturday.

According to the details, during the year 2022, 7,56,738 FIRs were registered against 12,47,212 people across the province. 10,224 accused of 3,650 dangerous gangs involved in various crimes were arrested in all districts. Likewise, 38,052 cases were traced through the investigation of these gangs and stolen goods worth Rs2,116 million were recovered.

In the just ending year, 93,414 proclaimed offenders were arrested and imprisoned across the province. Taking stern actions against menace of drugs, 26,132 accused were arrested in across the province. 218,849 kilograms of charas, 578 kilograms of heroin, 691 kilograms of opium and 40,722 liters of liquor worth billions of rupees were recovered from the possession of the accused.

In the crackdown against possession of illegal weapons, 49,052 accused were arrested from different districts, while 2,112 stengun, 1,500 Kalashnikovs, 5,804 rifles, 2,598 guns, 658 revolvers, 33,327 pistols, 494 carbines, 61 Mausers, 780 Repeaters, and an anti-aircraft gun were seized from the possession of the accused.

Thousands of bullets and cartridges were also recovered. In the current year, the police recovered more than 18,000 stolen and snatched vehicles and motorcycles from various districts of Punjab. Similarly, 40,02,050 complaints were registered on Complaint Management System out of which 39,82,331 were resolved. 7,23,026 FIRs were registered on the complaints submitted.

IG Punjab directed to take steps under an effective strategy to stamp out organised crime across the province and accused should be put behind the bars under the zero tolerance policy. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan laid emphasis on effective patrolling by patrolling teams and the habitual and professional criminals involved in hardened crimes like robbery, dacoity, murder and kidnapping and street crime should be brought to book.

IG Punjab said that the supervisory officers of all districts should take vigorous measures to eradicate drug trafficking, illegal weapons and gender-based crimes. He said that organised gangs implicated in car, motorcycle and vehicle theft and snatching should be eradicated in big cities. He directed that after bringing the accused under the grip of the law, the investigative stages of the cases should be completed as soon as possible and punishments should be handed down.

IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed the officers to make the process of protecting lives and properties of citizens more efficient and to speed up the process of eradicating the criminals while maintaining the law and order situation.