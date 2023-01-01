214 road accidents in City

LAHORE:At least 10 people were killed while 1062 sustained injuries in 1011 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.
Out of the total injured, 568 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 494 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.
The statistics showed that 214 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 216 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 82 in Multan with 82 victims and at third Faisalabad 69 with 71 victims.
The analysis showed that 491 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 145 pedestrians, and 436 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. As many as 862 motorcycles, 76 rickshaws, 110 cars, 18 vans, 11 buses, 20 trucks and 93 other vehicles and slow-moving carts caused the accidents.
