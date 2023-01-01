Cold, dry weather to continue

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city on the last day of the year 2022 while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was present over western Balochistan. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan. Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -14°C while in Lahore it was 6.1°C and maximum was 20.5°C.
