Man held for allegedly attempting to rape minor girl

Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in the Shah Latif neighbourhood. The Shah Latif police took action and arrested the suspect after the victim’s father, Arshad, approached them and registered a case against the suspect for attempting to rape his five-year-old daughter.

According to SHO Mazhar Iqbal, the incident took place on December 27. The police registered an FIR under Section 376/511 against the suspect, namely Ghulam Shabbir, and arrested him. The SHO said the suspect is a relative of the victim girl.