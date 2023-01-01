Governor opens free CSS preparatory facility in Korangi

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated a free coaching facility in District Korangi for the preparation of the competitive examinations for joining the central superior services of the country.

The Korangi District Municipal Corporation (DMC) has built the facility for youths who aspire to join the top bureaucratic services. Speaking at the launch ceremony, the governor appreciated the step of the DMC to build the free of charge training facility for the career building of the youth in the area.

He hoped that the facility would go a long way to fully prepare the students of the district to pass the competitive examinations with distinction to join the civil services for serving the nation.

Tessori said the youth comprised the majority portion of the Pakistani population, and their presence was a blessing for the country. He said the government was under an obligation to make efforts to fully utilise the talent of the youngsters in the country.

He said the youth of Pakistan were exceptionally talented and qualified and could compete with the young generation of any other country. He urged other municipal agencies in the province to launch similar guidance programmes for the students. Korangi KMC Administrator Muhammad Sharif Khan told the audience that the model library facility for the students in the district would remain functional round the clock.