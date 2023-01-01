Eight labourers hurt as shuttering falls

Eight labourers were injured while they were busy in shuttering a factory and wooden panels fell on them in Korangi’s Bilal Colony on Saturday. Rescuers reached the scene and transported the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.
According to Awami Colony SHO Farasat Shah, the incident took place at a garment and perfume-making factory. Doctors at the hospital said the condition of the injured was out of danger. The injured persons have been indentified as 22-year-old Shahroz, 18-year-old Adeel, 25-year-old Akbar, 26-year-old Nadeem, 40-year-old Alamuddin, Khan Muhammad, 36, 40-year-old Khushi Muhammad, and Abdul Razzaq, 30.
Tilism Theatre & Dance FestivalThe Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’...
Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in the Shah Latif neighbourhood. The...
Police on Saturday claimed to have gunned down a man suspected of murdering an NED University student during a mugging...
The Rangers on Saturday issued their annual performance report in which they claimed that during 2022, they conducted...
The Sindh High Court has directed the provincial police chief to file comments why investigation lapses are...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday inaugurated a free coaching facility in District Korangi for the...
Comments