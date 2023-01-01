Having a baby is a life-changing experience. Being a mother or father is exciting but can also be tiring and overwhelming. This can lead to postpartum depression, which is particularly common among first-time parents. Unfortunately, this problem tends to fly under the radar as there is a lot of guilt associated with postpartum depression.
Many new parents feel the pressure to live-up to the ideal of the happy family and are ashamed to admit to relatives and friends that all is not well. We should shed the stigma around postpartum depression so that affected parents can get the help they need. Ignoring the problem will only lead to more unhappy families.
Sonia Kanwal
Karachi
