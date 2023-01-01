Rising crimes

At least 84,000 street crimes took place in Karachi in 2022. This does not include incidents that often go unreported. Karachi has slowly turned into a city where security experts and residents routinely share tips to save themselves from armed robbers. The Karachi police have also asked residents to “stop resisting mugging attempts” and hand over their precious belongings to criminals who always find a way to escape the long arms of the law.

Is this how civilized nations live? It is true that Karachi is a metropolis, and it cannot put an end to street crimes. But the recent surge in such incidents indicates that the city has been left without any supervision. Our authorities must take effective steps to tackle the problem of street crimes.

Reema Ghazanfar

Karachi