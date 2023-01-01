Dejected Pakistanis

More than 700,000 Pakistanis moved abroad in search of better employment opportunities and a comfortable life. This trend is not new. Pakistan has failed its citizens in almost all aspects. Lack of government facilities, lawlessness, and the political elite that keeps its interests before anything else are some of the reasons that sow the seeds of discontent among people.

Over the years, this number will grow. Our politicians are busy in the mindless blame game, and do not care about the plight of ordinary people. As a result, people are forced to leave their home in search of better opportunities.

Rabia Naeem

Lahore