Dejected Pakistanis

More than 700,000 Pakistanis moved abroad in search of better employment opportunities and a comfortable life. This trend is not new. Pakistan has failed its citizens in almost all aspects. Lack of government facilities, lawlessness, and the political elite that keeps its interests before anything else are some of the reasons that sow the seeds of discontent among people.
Over the years, this number will grow. Our politicians are busy in the mindless blame game, and do not care about the plight of ordinary people. As a result, people are forced to leave their home in search of better opportunities.
Rabia Naeem
Lahore
Having a baby is a life-changing experience. Being a mother or father is exciting but can also be tiring and...
This refers to the letter ‘Cold facts’ by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The letter condemns the PTI’s performance during...
The past year was incredibly disappointing and painful for Pakistanis. Inflation, climate disasters, political...
The man who many believe to be the greatest footballer to ever step on the pitch, Pele, has passed away at the age of...
The rise in gas and electricity loadshedding has led to great frustration among the people of Turbat. They feel...
At least 84,000 street crimes took place in Karachi in 2022. This does not include incidents that often go unreported....
Comments