Misogyny in action

This refers to the news report ‘G7 countries urge Taliban to reverse ban on women aid workers’ (December 30, 2022). The Afghan Taliban would do well to heed the G7 countries’ advice. In my opinion, such bans are a gross violation of women’s rights.

There is no reason for women to be denied the same rights and privileges that are given to men. Hopefully, the Afghan Taliban will reverse its decision and stop trying to turn Afghanistan into a global pariah.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat