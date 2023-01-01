Missing local bodies

Another day, another election, another controversy – this time in the form of a will-we-won't-we regarding holding of the LG elections in the federal capital. The local government polls due to be held in December in Islamabad predictably turned into another courtroom drama, much like other political decisions through 2022. On Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had ordered that the LG polls take place yesterday (December 31) in the federal capital. Despite court orders that the federal government should assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the polls, they were not held as the ECP and the government appealed the decision. The intra-court appeals of the government ECP against the IHC order related to the local bodies polls in the federal capital could not be fixed for hearing on Saturday; the formation of the benches is expected to take place tomorrow. The PTI’s petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against the centre and ECP will also be heard next week according to reports.

The way the ECP and the federal government have tried to delay local bodies elections in Islamabad show that there is no regard for the will of the people. No government should fear these elections or their results. However, it is not that hard to understand the seemingly inexplicable delay in handing over power to local bodies. It is a deliberate maneuver by the provinces and by the federal government too; no one wants to give power to the local tier of governance. Even if the PDM government does not perform well in Islamabad’s LG polls and the PTI makes inroads in the federal capital, it should be hailed as a win for democracy because that is how democracies function. Unfortunately, that is not how our democracy works. The mess that the government and the ECP have made by delaying the LG polls in Islamabad show that there is no administrative will to hold the elections, which is a clear indication that they just don't want to hand over power to local administrations. Except for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, we have seen these delaying tactics in Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad. In this then, would it be wrong for the PTI to assume that there is something fishy and the PDM government is not ready to contest the LG polls given its unpopularity? That said, the IHC order on Friday was a case of way too late. There is precious little that could have been done with a verdict that came less than 24 hours before such a large undertaking – from getting presiding officers to ensuring everything else was in place.

Local governments are important for democracy to strengthen and take root at the grassroots level. We have mostly seen empowered local bodies during the times of military dictators but not elected civilian leaders. It is a contradiction in itself that military rulers seek legitimacy through devolution of power while elected civilian politicians want to consolidate their power rather than devolving it to the grassroots. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not empower the local governments in his 10-year stint as chief minister of Punjab. Nor for that matter did the PTI government in the province, claiming changes in law to be the reason for the delay in elections. In Sindh, and especially urban centres in Sindh, we have seen how the MQM, the PPP and the PTI have been at loggerheads when it comes to local bodies. After the 18th Amendment, it was important for all provinces to have empowered local governments but despite unlimited powers of the chief ministers, we saw that no chief executive wanted to devolve power to the local bodies. Without local bodies, no democracy flourishes. Without local bodies, stasis rather than progress is the prognosis for these administrations.