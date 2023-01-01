Gold glitters on weaker rupee

KARACHI: Gold shone the brightest in the outgoing year as the precious metal soared up to 46 percent, pushed by devaluation of the rupee and speculative trading.

Gold prices in the local market ended the year with a meager drop of Rs200 per tola on Saturday to reach Rs183,900 per tola, but 2022 has left a lot to cheer for investors as the prices increased by Rs57,900 per tola in a year. The per tola price of the precious metal at the end of 2021 was Rs126,000.

In 2022, gold hit record highs with the all-time high of Rs184,100 per tola on Friday, December 30th. The bullion remained a safe haven for investors, especially in the later part of the outgoing year. The rupee depreciated by almost 28 percent in 2022, while speculative trading also helped the commodity to gain significantly.

In December alone, gold prices increased by 40 percent on speculation and dollar shortages. The country has ended the year with a political and economic uncertainty. Depleting foreign exchange reserves that can hardly cover a month’s imports, delays in the International Monetary Fund programme, and lack of external funding kept the local currency under pressure, providing an opportunity for the bullion to lure investors.

Gold was also the top-performing asset class in 2022 with a return of more than 40 percent, followed by one-year dollar-denominated Naya Pakistan Certificate, and the US currency, according to a local brokerage report.

The report said the gold rallied in line with an increase in the US dollar rate in the black market, and the yellow metal was valued at black market parity rather than the official

rate, which was 10 percent lower, it claimed.

On Saturday, according to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs171 to Rs157,665. In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $6 to end the year at $1,824 per ounce. The international market rates were at $1,820 per ounce on December 31, 2021.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,070 per tola, while the price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,774.70. Silver was traded at Rs1,460 per tola a year ago. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs4,500 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market on Saturday.