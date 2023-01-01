Petroleum prices see record rise in 2022. The News/File

KARACHI: Petroleum prices witnessed record high increase in outgoing year 2022, going up almost 60 percent, which was the highest increase in a year.

During 2022, prices of petroleum products shot up on the back of soaring prices in the global market, government taxation and rupee depreciation. Currency depreciation made the petroleum products costlier as Pakistan depends heavily on imports for meeting the domestic needs.

The outgoing year saw the price of high speed diesel (HSD) registering 66 percent hike with price standing at Rs227.80/litre at the end of year compared to Rs137.62/litre at the start of the year. In rupee terms, HSD price increased by Rs90.18/litre, which was the highest increase in a single year in the country’s history.

Similarly, the price of petrol also registered the highest increase in a year of Rs73.98/litre. Petrol price stood at Rs214.80 at the end of year compared to Rs140.82 at the start of year, registering 53 percent hike.

Kerosene price jumped to Rs171.83/litre at the end of the year compared to Rs109.58 at the start of 2022, up by Rs62.25 or 57 percent in the outgoing year. Light diesel oil was priced at Rs107.06/litre at the start of 2022 and was being sold at Rs169/litre at the end of the year, registering 58 percent increase.

The prices of petroleum products saw some increase at the start of the year when global oil prices jumped massively after Russia invaded Ukraine. However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government refrained from passing on the burden to consumers, and put a freeze on prices of petroleum products at the start of March of 2022.

Later, then PTI government announced it would bridge the gap between global oil prices and domestic prices through price differential claim (PDC) by paying it to oil marketing companies and refineries. PTI government also abolished petroleum levy and sales tax (ST) on petroleum products, which led to suspension of International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

The IMF accused the then government of breaching its commitments. The regime change in Pakistan in April 2022 saw a coalition government led by PML-N coming into power. The new government could however maintain the price unchanged for only one and a half month. The necessity to revive the IMF programme, compelled the government to increase the price, which saw massive increase of almost Rs100/litre on petroleum products in just one month.

Government re-imposed the petroleum levy on petroleum products in order to raise revenue. On petrol, the levy was raised to Rs50/litre on IMF conditions, whereas on HSD it was raised to Rs30/litre, still short of Rs20 sought by the IMF. Government is not charging sales tax on petroleum products to avoid hike in prices.