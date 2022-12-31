MoU signed for training in energy sector

PESHAWAR: An agreement has been reached between Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and Hydro Power Training Institute (HPTI), Mangla for training courses related to staff skills in using machinery and other technical issues.

An official statement said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by PEDO and HPTI, Mangla (Wapda).

The agreement signing ceremony was held at PEDO House in Peshawar, with Chief Executive Engineer Naeem Khan in the chair. On behalf of PEDO, Director Admn/HR Mohammad Idrees Khattak and Director Mechanical Dr Akram Ali from HPTI signed the MoU.

Speaking at the event, PEDO Chief Executive Engineer Naeem Khan described the training programme as a milestone for the professional engineers associated with the power sector. He said that under the said training programme, engineers of Wapda and PEDO will be able to learn modern skills about running power plants and using machinery at the same place.

He thanked the HPTI that they would enlighten the professional engineers related to the energy sector in the province with modern skills, which and PEDO would emerge as mini-Wapda in the coming days.