MQM factions interested in unification will have to return to parent party: Wasim Akhtar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Wasim Akhtar, while talking on Geo News programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath” on Friday, said that our party has its own rules and constitution. We all follow those rules. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is the convener of the MQM-P and he has the mandate of the MQM-P Coordination Committee. It does not matter if someone accepts it or not.

He said that the MQM-P Coordination Committee has not decided anything regarding the unification of MQM. The committee, however, has discussed the efforts made by the Governor of Sindh. It is already decided if anyone wants to rejoin the MQM-P, they would be bound to follow the party rules and policy. Those rules apply to all if he is Siddiqui or Akhtar.

He said there is nothing wrong with those who left the MQM under some pressure in the past but they now want to return to the party. However, he made it clear that those interested in unity will have to return to their parent party.

He said that Kamran Tessori was suspended by the MQM-P for a six-month period. At that time he was deputy convener. When Tessori joined the MQM-P on Siddiqui’s request and he was reinstated in the same position. But Tessori’s case was a different case. Our party has some rules. Tessori also follows those rules and policies.

He said that it will be decided later who deserves which position. At present, we are offering them [PSP and Dr. Farooq Sattar] to join the party. We have not initiated any talks with any party, leader, or faction. We have informed the Governor of Sindh about this. We have conveyed to them to come and join us because there are challenges to face.

He said that Fawad Chaudhry has no credibility. Everyone knows how Chaudhry became a political leader and how many political parties he changed. If MQM-P was the party of goons, then how Imran Khan became prime minister after stealing 14 seats of Karachi which belonged to the MQM-P. And this is how Imran Khan became the prime minister of the goons.

He said that we had already requested these leaders not to create their own parties. He said that he, on the record, had stated that they would be zero without the MQM-P.

He said that he doesn’t think that the establishment is behind the unification of the MQM factions. If people of any party who left their party due to pressure and they wanted to rejoin their parent party, then there is nothing bad in this.

He said that there were no differences between MQM-P leaders. Even Aamir Khan, several times, has stated that these leaders should rejoin the MQM-P. We wanted to strengthen our party. Elections will come again. At present, we want MQM-P to be a strong party like it was in the past.

He said that the MQM-P has distanced itself from Altaf Hussain because of his statement against the country. Several times, Hussain announced boycotts of elections giving the benefit to those who don’t want to see Karachi as a developed city.

Akhtar said that since the establishment of MQM, no concession and space has been given to the party. We want a space to resolve the problems of our people. We have parted ways with Altaf Hussain and there is no chance of his return to the party. We have our own politics. He said that MQM-P is the king maker party even at this time.