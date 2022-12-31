Balochistan govt forms MPs’ panel on missing persons

Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau. Twitter

QUETTA: The Balochistan government Friday constituted a parliamentary commission of inquiry on missing persons, a handout issued by the Directorate of General Public Relations (DGPR) said.

The commission has been formed on the directives of the Balochistan High Court.

The handout said the Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau will be the chairperson of the commission and Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem will assist him as secretary.

Asad Baloch, Zahid Reki, Malik Naseer Shahwani and Zamaruk Achakzai MPAs have been notified as members of the commission.

The parliamentary commission of inquiry is tasked with examining each missing person case and making efforts for recovery of the missing persons.

The commission will also devise a mechanism to help and support the families of the missing persons, if not involved in anti-state activities.