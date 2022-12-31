PPP CEC meeting on 5th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party in Karachi on January 5 (Thursday).

The meeting will discuss politics, the economy with the focus on rise in inflation and terrorism and Sindh government’s policy for the rehabilitation of flood affectees. The meeting will be held at the Bilawal House Karachi on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Media reports of installation of an interim government are also likely to be discussed in the meeting as the PPP has serious reservations about it and rejected any such move declaring it against the Constitution. The issue of Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhaw will also come under discussion and former President Asif Ali Zardari would take the party into confidence on his deliberations in Punjab.