Pak Navy recovers drugs worth Rs2billion

ISLAMABAD: In a successful intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy at sea, two boats were apprehended, carrying more than 1500 kilograms of hashish and 143 kilograms of Crystal ICE.

The value of narcotics in the international market is estimated approx Rs 2 billion. The Navy’s successful operation is a testament to the fact that despite the prevailing situation, the criminals are active for their nefarious design but Pakistan Navy is more vigilant and committed to preventing the use of Pakistani maritime zones for any unlawful act. “Pakistan Navy will continue to shoulder its national obligations to establish lawful order at sea,” said a Pakistan Navy spokesman.