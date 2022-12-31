Posters appear in Srinagar demanding right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: Posters have appeared in Srinagar and other areas, appealing the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolution passed January 5, 1949.

The posters were displayed by pro-freedom organisations, including Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement and Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement in Srinagar and other areas. The posters urged the world body to take notice of violation of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, recognised by the UN Security Council through its resolution passed on January 5, 1949. The posters were also seen on the social media, including Facebook and Twitter. The posters reminded the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The posters that contained the pictures of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, including APHC Chairman Maasrat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Aasiya Andrabi and Dr Hameed Fayaz, reminded the UN that it must implement its relevant resolutions to settle the dispute, Kashmir media service reported. The posters called upon the world body to honour its commitments made 73 years ago and said that the ‘Right to Self-Determination Day’ was a reminder to the global community that it could not shy away from its responsibility towards the Kashmiri people.