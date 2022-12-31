FIA gets three deputies in ‘violation’ of rules

KARACHI: In contradiction of rules and the order of the Supreme Court, three high-ranking officers were appointed as deputy directors on deputation in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The officers include Saadullah Khan and Hasan Sajjad Naqvi from National Accountability Bureau and Abdul Hafeez Chachar from Sindh Anti-Corruption Department. As per rules of FIA, only officers of the Police Service are eligible for posting in the agency for a certain period.

In addition, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had also declared deputation from one department to another against the law and the Constitution in its remarkable judgment of Criminal petition 89/2011.

According to the official record, copies of which are available with The News, the Sindh Anti-Corruption Officer Abdul Hafeez Chachar has been appointed in the agency as the in-charge of FIA’s State Bank Circle (SBC), Karachi.

Being a non-cadre officer of Sindh Anti-Corruption, Abdul Hafeez Chachar even cannot be posted on any executive or field position in its own patent department Sindh ACE let alone possessing an executive field position in the FIA.

Chachar was promoted from assistant director (Executive) to deputy director (Vigilance and Investigation) in Sindh Anti-Corruption two years ago. Surprisingly, he was not happy with the promotion and rather he requested from the Sindh chief minister through a letter to demote him on the previous position.

However, Dr Shahzad Asif, Director of Human Resources, FIA told the reporter that all the appointments in question were made as per the laws and on the directions of the Establishment Division.

Besides, Deputy Director Abdul Hafeez Chachar told The News that he had a ten-year experience of inquiries and investigations in Sindh ACE as an inspector, circle officer, as well as assistant director.

He also claimed to have received special training of investigations and anti-money laundering from FIA Academy Islamabad, and was promoted at the post of deputy director, which is permissible under relevant civil servants laws.

This reporter approached Secretary Establishment Jam Inamullah Dharejo for his version on the issue through calls and messages but did not receive any reply from him till filling of the news report.