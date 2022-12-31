Planning Commission officers to restart strike over executive allowance

ISLAMABAD: After the non-provision of a 150pc executive allowance despite a commitment by the finance minister, officers belonging to the economist and technical cadres of the Planning Commission have decided to resume their pen-down strike from January.

A resolution passed by officers of the Planning Commission said a pen-down strike would resume including a boycott of official meetings such as Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP), Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) till the issuance of a notification by the Finance Division to eliminate the discrimination.

The government had announced a 150pc executive allowance for officers of grade 17 and above in the 2022-23 budget but later the notification restricted the facility to only powerful groups in the bureaucracy and deprived officers of the economists group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The resolution said officers of the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives and other ministries/divisions had been struggling for elimination of the discrimination in the allowance since July, 2022. Following a series of protests, the strike was called off on December 7, 2022, after a meeting with the finance minister.

However, sources said the Ministry of Finance might reverse the allowance or propose a reduction from 150pc to 100pc for officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service and OMG officers while granting a 100pc allowance to officers belonging to the economist, Foreign Office and information groups in the bureaucracy. First lower-cadre staff will be incentivised by accepting their demands, then the officers’ demand for the provision of the executive allowance would be fulfilled.