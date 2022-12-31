330MW power plant starts working in Thar

SUKKUR: A coal-fired 330MW ThalNova power plant was commissioned on Friday and synchronized with the national grid, lifting the total production of power from Thar coal to around 3,000MW.

Sindh Minister of State Dr Mahesh Malani, on behalf of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah whose private flight to Thar was canceled due to bad weather, inaugurated the plant synchronization.

Hubco CEO Kamran Kamal and ThalNova CEO Saleemullah Memon gave briefings to Malani about the project and lauded the efforts of Murad Ali Shah to encourage investors in Thar. The chief minister, in his message to the inauguration ceremony, said the plant would significantly support Pakistan in reducing its dependency on imported fuel. He said the plant created hundreds of employments for locals. He said the coal reserves of Thar could be used to generate 100,000MW of electricity for over 200 years. “The utilization of Thar coal would immensely impact Pakistan’s development, allowing the government to save up to $6 billion on fuel imports,” he said.

The project is part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and a joint venture by Hub Power Company Ltd, Thal Engineering Ltd, Novatex Limited and China Machinery Engineering Corporation.