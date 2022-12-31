KP LG deptt employees protest against minister

LAKKI MARWAT: The employees of the Local Government and Rural Development Department held a protest demonstration here against the attack by armed men led by a provincial minister on the department's offices in Peshawar.

Despite light drizzle, the protesters marched on the old kutchery Road and converged in front of press club building. They were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against the provincial minister Iqbal Wazir.

Speaking on the occasion, all secretaries association district president, Ashraf Ali, general secretary Waris Khan, supervisors Ghani Rehman and Ikramullah and others condemned the attack on the offices of director general of Local Government and Rural Development Department in Peshawar. They said that provincial minister relief and rehabilitation Iqbal Wazir along with armed men had manhandled their colleagues in Peshawar over a recruitment issue.