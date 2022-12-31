Crackdown on outlaws in Torghar launched

MANSEHRA: The Torghar police on Friday launched a crackdown against outlaws in the district. “We have to carry out the investigation of cases in modern ways so that none of the criminals could escape justice,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Ijaz Khan told a meeting attended by the staff and officers of the investigation department in Judbah.

He said that a crackdown was being launched on the order of the Deputy Inspector General of police Hazara range against the outlaws wanted by the police in murder, attempted murder and heinous crimes.