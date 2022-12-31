Concern voiced over tree felling in proposed project

PESHAWAR: The members of the civil society here on Friday said the proposed walking tract project in Hayatabad would end up uprooting trees and greenbelt if it was executed without public participation or independent advisory board.

In a press release, Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners, Institute of Architects of Pakistan, Peshawar chapter and the Sarhad Conservation Network said deforestation was typical of any big project initiated without public consultation or participation.

Hamid Afridi, a development expert commented, “The so-called development mafia with connivance of the local administration in the name of cycling and jogging track is going to cut down old trees.”

He said the proposed track had not been demarcated yet. He said that neither an environmental impact assessment was carried out nor environmental experts were consulted before embarking on such an important project.

“The world is more concerned to reverse the effects of climate change and protect biodiversity, yet our administration has yet to wake up to this grave challenge,” he added. The press release asked Commissioner Riaz Mehsud to convene a meeting of experts and members of the civil society to discuss the planned development project and involve local communities to make it sustainable and prevent felling of trees.