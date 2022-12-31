CCPO visits remote police posts

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan visited the remote police posts of the provincial capital to inspect the security arrangements and the level of alertness of the cops.

An official said the CCPO paid the visit to the posts, which had come under attack in the past weeks, early Friday. The CCPO directed the officers to provide more required facilities to these posts that are playing an important role in providing protections to the provincial capital from attacks.

Many of these posts were attacked with grenades and automatic weapons in Peshawar and other districts in the last many months. There are reports that attackers also recently used guns with night vision thermal goggles to target policemen at different places.

An attack with automatic weapons was carried out on one such post in Dera Ismail Khan late Thursday night. The cops and the soldiers of law enforcement agencies repulsed the attack while fighting bravely.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines with Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Kashif Aftab Abbasi in the chair to stop aerial firing on New Year’s eve and other festive occasions. All the SPs, DSPs and station house officers were directed to make sure no one resorts to aerial firing on the New Year night as well as during weddings and other functions.

Thousands of rounds are fired into the air on any festive occasion in Peshawar and rest of the KP that results in many casualties. The practice has recorded an increase over the last few years with police struggling to stop it.