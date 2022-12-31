ICMA, PRMPU signs MoU

LAHORE: MOU Signing Ceremony between Institute of Cost & Management Accountants ICMA & Punjab Resource Management & Planning Unit (PRMPU) Government of Punjab was held on (Thursday, 29th December, 2022 at PRMPU Office Lahore).
Ms. Neelam Ifzal, Managing Director signed on behalf of PRMPU and Mr. Zia ul Mustafa, Chairman Strategic Board signed on behalf of ICMA. MOU has been signed in the following areas: Corporate Trainings; - Joint Promotion, Events & Branding; -Research & Development;- Infrastructural Support of ICMA facilities
The Objective of the MOU is to jointly undertake Corporate Trainings, Research and Development work, input on the policy framework of the government and Joint promotion & events.
