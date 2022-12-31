Police chalk out traffic plan for New Year Night

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Police have chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth traffic flow on the eve of New Year Night, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have devised a comprehensive traffic plan. According to the plan, police officials are directed to take stern action against one-wheelers, motorcyclists with heavy and open silencers and those involved in rash driving, racing and obstructing the flow of traffic. 502 officers and Jawans including one SP, 4 DSPs and 21 inspectors of Traffic Police will be on special duty to ensure the smooth flow of Traffic on the eve of new-year. Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that a task has been given to all officials to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.