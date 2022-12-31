PMLN MNA sent on judicial remand

LAHORE: A district court on Friday sent PMLN MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf on 14-day judicial remand, an accused arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment on the charges of grabbing state land.

ACE Punjab had arrested the MNA on the charge of encroachment of government land. The ACE claimed that the MNA had grabbed 157 acres, 1 kanal and 16 marlas of state land by forgery and fraud with the connivance of Muhammad Saleem Patwari and Riast Ali Gardawar. The MNA was arrested by the ACE Punjab after proving charges of land grabbing. The accused had grabbed the state land by showing Sharif Ahmed Hashmi as fake allottee of state land.