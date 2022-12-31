Governor, minister discuss political situation

LAHORE: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman here at Governor’s House on Friday. Political situation, rehabilitation of flood victims and issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor said that the coalition government is making all out efforts to bring economic stability in the country. He said that the recent floods have caused widespread destruction in the country and the process of rehabilitation of the flood victims is still going on. The governor appreciated the help of the flood victims through the Benazir Income Support Programme. He prayed for prosperity, political stability and economic development of the country in the New Year. He said that Pakistan belonged to all of us and we all have to play our part in its stability and development. Faisal Karim Kundi while talking on the occasion said that Punjab Chief Minister has lost the trust of the majority of members of the Provincial Assembly. He said that despite the difficult situation, relief has been given to the people in various sectors. He said that new centres are being opened under the Benazir Income Support Programme in several tehsils to help more deserving families. He said that previous government did nothing other than targeting political opponents.