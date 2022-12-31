Blades sink Blackpool to boost promotion bid

LONDON: Sheffield United bolstered their push for promotion to the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Blackpool that moved them level on points with Championship leaders Burnley on Thursday.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side earned a fifth successive victory to increase the pressure on Vincent Kompany’s table toppers ahead of their trip to Stoke on Friday. Goals from Sander Berge and James McAtee put United in control at Bloomfield Road before Marvin Ekpiteta’s second-half effort set up a tense finale.

Middlesbrough moved into the play-off places for the first time this season after coming from behind to defeat 10-man Blackburn 2-1 at Ewood Park. Rovers went ahead thanks to Ryan Hedges’ sixth minute goal.

But Marcus Forss equalised with a powerful strike before John Buckley was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident. Middlesbrough made their numerical advantage count within six minutes as Riley McGree’s stunning volley completed the comeback.

Sunderland are up to fourth place after a 4-1 victory over Wigan at the DW Stadium. Second-half goals from Ross Stewart, Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo earned Sunderland’s fourth win in six games.

Carlton Morris scored twice as Luton won 3-0 at QPR, who slumped to their fourth consecutive home defeat. Huddersfield lifted themselves off the bottom of the table with a 2-0 victory over Yorkshire rivals Rotherham. Bristol City battled to a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Millwall to ease the pressure on under-fire boss Nigel Pearson.