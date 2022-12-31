It was an interesting declaration, says NZ captain

KARACHI: When Babar Azam declared Pakistan’s second innings and set New Zealand a target of 138 in 15 overs everyone was surprised. And even New Zealand’s captain Tim Southee termed it an 'interesting' declaration.

“Yes, I think an interesting declaration a bit,” Tim Southee told reporters. “We tried to chase it down but the light played its part,” Southee said. When New Zealand reached 61-1 in 7.3 overs the game ended due to bad light.

About the surface which had a turn on it but it was too slow, Southee said it was tough. “Yes, the surface was a tough work and it’s up to the curator to decide what type of surface they are going to prepare,” said Southee.

Asked whether he is satisfied with the result Southee said: “Yes to lose the toss and bring us in a position to win this Test match but I think Pakistan showed some resistance today and especially in the lower order but in the position we got into it was nice to push on for the win but I think its very tough five days and a lot of positives have been taken out of it,” he said.

Southee made it clear that they wanted to chase the target. “Yes, it was very clear, we did intend to go for the target. It would have been nice if the light did not play a part and we had one goal in mind to chase it down. The way the guys played it was very clear we were going for the chase,” said the skipper.

He defended his late declaration in the first innings, saying it was not a delayed one. “We gave ourselves four sessions to get Pakistan out. Williamson batted extremely well and along with Ish got us into the position where we could declare and, certainly, we played good cricket in the whole game,” he said.

“It’s a challenge as a pace bowler when you come to this part of the world. There was not a lot of assistance for pacers out there but you still get a role to play, to deny the oppositions runs and try to take wickets.

I think its interesting challenge coming to this part of the world as a pace bowler. Its very tough surfaces,” he said. Asked whether they would be looking to win the second Test, Southee said: “Yes, a couple of days to reflect on the past five days. The surface is in front of us and every time you play you are looking to win Test matches for your country."

He also appreciated his leggie Ish Sodhi. “Yes, it was the first test match from Sodhi in four years and not only his bowling but I think his partnership and contribution with the bat was exceptional.

Despite having not played for long he left an impact and I am very pleased and he will be proud of this test match. It’s not easy when you have not played for a while and coming in and to contribute with both bat and bowl is very pleasing,” he said.