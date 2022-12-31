Indian cricketer Pant injured in car crash

NEW DEHLI: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was recovering in hospital Friday after his car crashed into a road divider and caught fire when the star wicketkeeper-batsman was travelling to New Delhi, police and doctors said.

The 25-year-old was returning from his hometown Roorkee, a few hours north of the capital, before dawn when his Mercedes SUV crashed into the median. Police said the car immediately caught fire and the national team wicketkeeper had to break the windscreen to escape the blaze.