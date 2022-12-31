Hamza, Naeem share lead in CNS Open Golf

KARACHI: Hamza Amin and Muhammad Naeem were sharing the lead following the second round of the UMA CNS Open Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club on Friday.

Both Hamza and Naeem returned with cards of three-under-par 69 to move two shots ahead of the pack in the professionals’ category. The duo have a 36-hole aggregate of 138 (-6). Two shots off the pace is Amjad Yousuf, who fired a steady round of two-under-par 70 for an aggregate of 140.

The seasoned Shabbir Iqbal, one of the favourites for the title, followed his opening round 69 with 70 and is now three shots behind the leaders at 141. In the amateurs category, Saim Shazli of KGC took a two-shot lead at the midway stage of the championship with a second round score of 75. His two-day aggregate is 150. He is followed by Lahore’s Salman Jehangir, who carded 75 in the second round. KGC’s Mohammad Ahmad Mannan fired the day’s best score of 74 and is now sitting in third place with an aggregate of 153. He is followed by the trio of Yashal Shah, Saad Habib and Arsalan Shikoh at 155.