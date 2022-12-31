We need to show more aggression, says Babar

KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday survived a scare as their first Test against New Zealand ended in a draw here at the National Stadium.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam tried to defend his team’s performance and said they will have to play slightly more positive cricket if they are to win the next Test. “We need to play slightly more positive and with aggression,” Babar told a post-match news conference after he was asked what different Pakistan should do to win the second Test and so the series.

“Every player plays according to his own mindset and tries to execute the plans. The credit goes to New Zealand the way they played and dominated. But overall, both sides played good cricket,” he said.

Asked about the reason behind surprise declaration Babar said in cricket chances are taken. “In the start we had said that we will go towards the result. Yes, we took a bold decision, its cricket and you can take the chance and we took that,” he said.

“The way Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Wasim Junior built a partnership at a stage which we needed the most and that brought us into the game. And I thought that we could declare and you would have also enjoyed and everyone will be surprised to see what type of decision was taken at a such a stage. But in the back of the mind, it was there that we would take chance. You never know anything can happen.”

He also defended wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s fumbles behind the stumps and appreciated his batting. “It’s difficult when you come to international cricket after four years and you try to put in your hundred percent and pressure is always there. But the way Sarfaraz batted in the first innings and especially in the second innings was outstanding and we needed that at that stage and his stand with Imam put New Zealand on the back foot,” Babar said. “Yes, some keeping issues occurred but he will do better when he will get confidence,” he added.

“Our job is to play cricket and keep focus on it. We don’t think about what is happening outside. We are completely focused on the tour and we focus how to win matches,” he said. “The strength is there and the way we batted in the first innings and fought back after losing three early wickets. Here credit goes to Agha Salman as the way he batted with the tail and took the team to a good position with his nice hundred. In the second innings Imam batted outstandingly, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz and the way partnerships were built and the way Waseem and Saud batted so I think we did well in batting,” he said.

He said that as a team and as a skipper they give their input what type of pitch is needed. “And we also get such pitches. Here normally tracks help spinners, pacers support you and you also get a reverse swing. I think pacers, including Mir Hamza, bowled well after coming to the team after long time and the way Waseem did the spell. Sometimes you don’t get ideal things what you want but as a professional you have to perform,” said Babar.

“I enjoy my batting, take challenges, have come after hardships and am ready for all difficult times in future and will try to continue my form. Ups and downs are part of the game,” he concluded.